BLUE HILL, Maine — After a little more than two years on the job, Shawna Ambrose, Blue Hill’s first ever town administrator, announced her resignation Monday and plans to step down at the end of January.

“I simply need to devote more to my family than this job allows, especially to my two daughters at this point in their lives,” she said in a statement. “I have enjoyed this job and have appreciated the chance to be of service to my town in this way. It was not an easy decision to resign, but my family has to come first.”

The position of town administrator was approved by residents in April 2019 to create a more formal government. Ambrose was hired by the Select Board in November 2019. Before that, the three-member Select Board oversaw town staff.





Ambrose, who was previously a clerk for the town, has served as administrator almost entirely during the pandemic. Select Board member Ellen Best said she did well to guide the town in a turbulent time. Best also praised Ambrose’s efforts to update the town technologically.

“She was clearly the right person to help us make the transition to having a town administrator,” Best said. “She is responsible for many improvements to the operation of the town and managed town business incredibly well during a difficult period of time.”

The Select Board has reached out to the Maine Municipal Association for assistance in recruiting a new town administrator. There is no timeline to find her replacement.

Ambrose, who will continue to live in Blue Hill, has offered to help the Select Board on an as-needed basis until a replacement is found.

“Shawna is smart, skilled, hard-working and unafraid to make difficult decisions — she had the right stuff for the job,” Select Board member Jim Dow said. “We hope the person we find to replace her is as good.”