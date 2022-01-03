PORTLAND – Portland city councilors have voted to repeal the state of emergency that has been in effect since the onset of the pandemic.

The decision lowers the minimum wage back to $13 an hour from the hazard pay of $19.50 an hour.

The council still needs to determine when the city hall and other public meetings can reopen to the public.





The council repealed the state of emergency by a vote of 8-1.

“If we don’t repeal the state of emergency today, some local businesses will be forced to reduce their hours and or days of operation to reduce staffing and further compromise the earning potential of their team,” Holy Donut CEO Jeff Buckwalter said. “Some will be forced to close their doors temporally, and sadly, some will be forced to close their doors permanently.”

The city council is also discussing an indoor mask mandate Monday night for all public buildings.

The CDC recommends face coverings while indoors to protect those most vulnerable, such as those who are immune-compromised and children under the age of 5, but there is currently no mandate in place.