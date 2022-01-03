MANCHESTER, NH — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a 7-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in two years.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, in October 2019, according to officials.

Manchester police said Harmony’s disappearance was only brought to their attention last week.

Harmony is about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses. The most recent photos of Harmony are pictures taken when she was 5 years old.

“Manchester police became aware of this this week, and I know people are going to say well here it is 2021, almost 2022, and nobody has seen this young girl since late October 2019. So, what has happened in the last few years? Fair question. That’s why I’m here today. Because we need assistance. We need help. And we do not have many answers to many questions that we have,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg told WBZ-TV.

Investigators are not commenting on Harmony’s parents or how they found out the child was missing, according to WMUR-TV. They only said they have spoken to several family members.

Police said she may have been going to school in Massachusetts when she was last seen.

“I don’t care if you saw this young girl a year ago and think it’s irrelevant, call us,” Aldenberg said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.