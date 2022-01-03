The highest-ranking woman in the Maine Army National Guard is taking on a new role at the University of Maine.

Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn retired from the guard Dec. 31 after serving for 33 years. Now, she is a senior adviser for special initiatives to UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy, the university said Monday.

Dunn was the first female general officer of the Maine Army National Guard and the first woman in the organization to command a brigade. She most recently served as the guard’s assistant adjutant general.





Dunn has a master’s degree in Public Administration from UMaine, as well as a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College. She has also served as an assistant professor of military sciences at UMaine.

Dunn’s work in the UMaine president’s office will include a focus on a number of the university’s strategic initiatives, such as the integration of the University of Maine at Machias campus and the President’s Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.