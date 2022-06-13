Bangor City Council
Portland School Board At-Large
Portland School Board District 5
Caribou Police Station Vote
Question 4: Do you approve borrowing money not to exceed $10 million to build a new police station?
Corinth Dry Town Votes
Question 1: Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on days other than Sunday?
Question 2: Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of beer and wine to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on days other than Sunday?
Question 3: Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays?
Question 4: Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of beer and wine to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays?
See the results of other local races we are following
Bangor
Bar Harbor
Caribou
Corinth
Hermon
Orland
Portland
Readfield
Sanford
Scarborough
Skowhegan