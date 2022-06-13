Residents of Corinth will vote on whether to allow licensed businesses to sell liquor, malt liquor and wine to be consumed both on and off the premises during the June 14 election. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Question 4: Do you approve borrowing money not to exceed $10 million to build a new police station?

Question 1: Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on days other than Sunday?
Question 2: Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of beer and wine to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on days other than Sunday?
Question 3: Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays?
Question 4: Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of beer and wine to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays?

