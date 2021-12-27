LEWSITON — A car crashed into a laundromat following another collision Monday morning.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of Russell Street and Sabattus Street around 5:54 a.m. causing one of the cars to hit the front of a laundromat, the Lewiston Police Department said.

The laundromat was closed at the time of the crash and there were no reported injuries, officials said.





Investigators said weather was not a factor in the crash, but that both drivers said they had a green light.

The crash is still under investigation.