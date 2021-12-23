A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 95 shut down the southbound on ramp in Medway for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

Harold Madden, 55, of Greenbush was southbound at around 1:30 p.m. while driving a tractor trailer that was hauling a bulldozer on a flat-bed trailer when the trailer became detached and blocked the southbound on-ramp, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The ramp was blocked for several hours before the trailer could be moved.





Madden was not injured in the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.