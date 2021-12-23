This story will be updated.

The body of a man found several weeks ago has been identified as the person who has been missing from LaGrange for six months.

An undated photo of Nick Cross, who was missing for six months. Cross was recently found dead. Credit: Courtesy of Crystal Davis

Nick Cross was reported missing June 15, after he jumped out of his sister’s car on Howland Road on the way to Lincoln and ran away, Casey Cross, Nick’s sister said in August. She said she was trying to get her brother to a hospital after a bad reaction to some sort of substance he had taken the previous day.





Nick Cross was then seen by a woman who found him lying in her yard. After she went inside to call 911, he was gone, Casey Cross said.

For months, members of the family and friends had been posting on social media, asking for help in locating the man. On Thursday, his mom, Crystal Davis confirmed Cross’ remains had been found.

A hunter found his body a mile and a half from where he was last seen, a day after Thanksgiving, according to an update to a gofundme.com page created by Cross’ family.

“If only we were able to have gotten authorities to believe us that Nicholas was lost and still in the woods, this may have had a different outcome,” the family said on the page.