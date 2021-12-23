BRUNSWICK — An assisted living facility in Brunswick has been cited for not complying with COVID-19 immunization requirements.

A state report showed that Dionne Commons in Brunswick was investigated for having two unvaccinated workers and knowing about it.

The investigation started because of an anonymous complaint, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.





A report from the Maine DHHS Division of Licensing and Certification shows officials interviewed the site’s administrator, Wendy Rider, in early December. The administrator reported having two employees working at the facility who did not have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as required by the statewide mandate.

On Dec. 9, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that this constitutes a violation of the state’s immunization requirements for healthcare workers.

Dionne Commons was asked why it allowed the employees to keep working, even after the state started enforcing the requirement at the end of October, but staff at the site declined to comment, including someone who identified himself as a department head.

Maine officials have repeatedly defended the vaccine requirement as a way to protect front-line workers and those they serve.

The Maine CDC confirmed that it opened a COVID outbreak investigation at Dionne Commons on Nov. 11. The latest data show 44 residents and 10 staff members tested positive. That outbreak investigation remains open.

A request for comment from the facility’s administrator was not returned.

Maine DHHS says the facility is still licensed, but it must fix the issue to avoid further enforcement action.

So far, this is the only citation that has been issued because of the mandate.