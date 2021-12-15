BOSTON — A Maine woman was killed after a speeding driver ran a red light in Brighton, Massachusetts, and crashed into her car Monday night, according to WBZ-TV.

The crash happened on Birmingham Parkway at Western Avenue around 10 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police told WBZ-TV that 19-year-old Anderson Nova of Randolph was speeding in a rented SUV when he ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into the driver’s side door of a car driven by 53-year-old Dina Donahue of Topsham, Maine.

Donahue was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where she died.

Prior to the crash, troopers told WBZ-TV they saw Nova speeding down Soldiers Field Road in the opposite direction as them. Police turned around but lost the car and didn’t pursue him.

When the troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, they said Nova tried to run away with his dog, according to police.

He was later arrested and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police found stolen checks and credit cards in Nova’s SUV and later learned that his license had been suspended and someone else rented the car for him, according to WBZ-TV.

Nova is facing multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death, and using a motor vehicle without authority.