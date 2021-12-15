Daniel Higgins — superintendent of the Ellsworth School Department — resigned from his position on Tuesday.

Higgins wrote to the school board, “After a great deal of thought, consideration and discussion, my wife and I have decided that my resignation will allow me to focus on personal and family health, wellness and medical issues that require my immediate attention,” the Ellsworth American reported.

His resignation is effective immediately.





The board voted unanimously to accept Higgins’ resignation and appointed Katrina Kane — a part-time superintendent for Lamoine and Hancock — as interim superintendent, the newspaper reported.

Higgins served as superintendent since 2014 when he helped recreate the Ellsworth School Department after it split from RSU 24, the Ellsworth American reported.

Higgins said in his letter that he would help with the transition as he is able to.