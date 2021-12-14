CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has identified the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in the state, health officials said Monday.

The person is an adult from Cheshire County who traveled out-of-state and was exposed to another person who subsequently was identified with the omicron variant infection, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.

The adult was considered fully vaccinated, but had not yet received a booster shot. The person had a mild illness and has since recovered during home isolation, the department said. There have been no identified public or occupational exposures.



