A local man took more than just a ceiling light home after a trip to Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Bangor.

Inside the sealed ceiling light box, the man found a collection of family memorabilia which included old photos, a picture of a hockey player from Medicine Hat, Alberta, and a small tan manilla envelope containing “Granpa G’s” ashes, according to a Bangor Police Department Facebook post.

A collection of family memorabilia was found inside this ceiling light box purchased from the Bangor Lowe’s. Credit: Courtesy of Bangor Police Department

It is unknown how the items found their way inside of a sealed box in Lowe’s, but police believe that someone decided to return the ceiling light in the wrong box.





Anyone with information regarding who the items belong to is asked to send a private message to the Bangor Police Department on Facebook.