A teenager was badly injured following a Friday afternoon crash on I-295.

The 15-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from a Saab following a crash at around 3 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

A white sedan was southbound near mile 5 of the interstate when it cut off the Saab. The Saab tried to avoid the sedan, left the roadway and rolled over, while the sedan kept traveling, Moss said.





The teenager was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.