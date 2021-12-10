The California woman who was killed by a car while walking with her son in Topsham on Tuesday has been identified.

Margaret Reid, 38, of Corte Madera, California, was walking east with her young son along Route 196 about 10:24 a.m. when an eastbound 2006 Subaru Impreza driven by 35-year-old Jorge Rodriguez-Ramos of Brunswick crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane and struck Reid, according to the Topsham Police Department.

Reid was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where she later died. Rodriguez-Ramos was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was treated and released.

Rodriguez-Ramos reportedly fell asleep at the wheel while driving home from work when he crossed into the westbound lane and hit Reid, who was facing oncoming traffic, Topsham police said.

Reid was in Maine with family visiting relatives in the area.

The crash remains under investigation, and will be passed onto the Sagadahoc County district attorney’s office, which will decide whether to press charges.