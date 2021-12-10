A Stonington man was killed in a Thursday afternoon crash.

Michael Turner, 65, was driving his white 2018 Kia hatchback south on Burnt Cove Road in Stonington about 12:45 p.m. when he rear-ended a green 2008 Honda CR-V driven by 52-year-old Jennifer Moody of Castine, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Moody’s Honda was stopped on the right-hand side of the road while she was delivering mail, and Turner failed to see the CR-V, the sheriff’s office said Friday.





Turner’s Kia rolled over and came to a rest on its wheels in the oncoming lane.

He died at the scene, while Moody was treated for minor back pain at the site.

The crash remains under investigation.