Maine is undertaking a statewide survey of wintering birds for the first time.

The state is updating its Maine Bird Atlas project, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Wednesday. The atlas is a statewide citizen science project that tracks bird species in the state.

Maine is home to more than 190 wintering bird species, the wildlife department said. The department said it’s looking for residents to share information about bird sightings by reporting them online.





The atlas project began about three years ago, the Portland Press Herald reported. Previously, the last major similar effort was a breeding bird atlas in the late 1970s and early ’80s, the paper reported.

A state survey of wintering birds has never been attempted before, the Press Herald reported.