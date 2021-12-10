PATTEN, Maine — Game wardens are seeking the public’s help to determine who illegally shot and killed a moose in Patten, leaving the animal to rot.

The moose was discovered near a dirt road that leads to fields off Clark Road in Patten. The animal was killed with a single shot, and the backstrap meat was removed before the moose was left to rot, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Although officials are not certain exactly when the animal was killed, the warden service believes it was killed during Thanksgiving week.

Maine’s Operation Game Thief is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about this killing can call 1-800-ALERT-US.