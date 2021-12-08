A Palmyra man died Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving collided with a pickup truck on Badgerboro Road in Palmyra.

William Grant, 70, was killed in the crash, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Grant was driving north when his 2009 Chevrolet Aveo crossed the centerline and hit a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by 64-year-old Lisa Sawyer of Palmyra. Police were dispatched to the head-on collision around 6:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Grant, who was not wearing his seat belt, died at the scene.

Sawyer “was experiencing minor discomfort after the crash, apparently from the deployment of her airbag,” but she declined medical treatment, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. She was wearing her seat belt.

Speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors, but Maine State Police are reconstructing the crash.