TOPSHAM — A woman has died of her injuries after being struck by a car while walking with her six-year-old son, according to the Topsham Police Department.

The 38-year-old woman was walking east on Route 196 near Ivanhoe Drive when an eastbound car crossed the center line and hit her front behind, police said. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight, where she died of her injuries.

The boy was not hit by the car and was not injured.

The 35-year-old driver of the car was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

No names are being released until family members are notified.

The investigation is ongoing.