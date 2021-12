A Winthrop woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Route 202 Monday night.

Police said Donna Driscoll, 58, was struck by an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Nathaniel Stewart, 37, of Winthrop near the Winthrop-Monmouth town line, the Kennebec Journal reported.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Winthrop Police Department at 207-377-7226.