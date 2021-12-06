HOULTON, Maine — A 67-year-old Houlton man was injured early Sunday morning while walking along a portion of the B Road.

The person, whose name was not released, was walking along the B Road when he was hit by a passing motorist, according to Houlton Police Chief Tim DeLuca. The name of the motorist was not released because the circumstances of the pedestrian getting hit are still under investigation.

The pedestrian was transported by Houlton Ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital for evaluation. There was no information Monday on whether he was admitted to the hospital or on the severity of his injuries.



