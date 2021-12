DOVER-FOXCROFT – Officers from the Dover-Foxcroft Police and Maine State Police are responding to a standoff in Dover-Foxcroft, a dispatcher said Friday evening.

A location was not provided for the standoff, though the dispatcher said just after 7:40 p.m. that officers were still at the site.

A section of Route 15 was closed Friday due to the standoff.





Just after 7 p.m., an officer was redirecting vehicles traveling south on state Route 15. Vehicles had to turn onto Atkinson Road.