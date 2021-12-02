A man who threatened the friend of his ex-girlfriend with a box cutter in 2012 has died at the Maine State Prison.

William Cocci, 42, died at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to Anna Black, the Maine Department of Corrections’ director of government affairs.

Cocci was sentenced for domestic violence and illegal possession of a firearm.

In 2011, Cocci was also accused of offering to pay a woman to slap a person that he had previously worked with after getting fired.

The cause of Cocci’s death was not released.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.