PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The University of Maine at Presque Isle is building a $1.2 million mid-sized solar array project to power the campus.

The solar installation is expected to save the university $42,000 a year on energy costs, and will produce 460,000 kilowatts of electricity annually. It is also expected to save 326 tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere.





This is not UMPI’s first renewable energy project. In 2009, the university built a wind turbine to provide more sustainable energy to the campus. But the turbine caught fire in April 2018 and the project was discontinued. Attempts at new renewable energy have been delayed since then, due to higher than expected bids, changes in the project scope and the COVID-19 pandemic.

LaBella Associates of Rochester New York has done the design work for the solar array, and UMPI hired Soderberg Construction from Caribou to be the general contractor. County Electric inc. of Caribou is the subcontractor.

The solar array will have a total 848 panels, which will be double sided in order to catch light that has been reflected off the ground as well. The panels will be split into 53 racks.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Help from Versant power will allow the solar array to be connected to the campus grid. The solar installation is located just south of the wind turbine pad.

UMPI continues the trend of solar projects being constructed in the city, following the announcement in January about two solar farms planned for Skyway Industrial Park near Presque Isle International Airport.