A Waterville doctor whose license was temporarily suspended over claims he spread misinformation about COVID-19 is declining to comment on the charges.

The Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensure suspended the license of Dr. Paul Gosselin for 30 days. He also was accused of inappropriately signing COVID-19 exemption letters.

Gosselin’s attorney, Ron Jenkins of Portland, said Tuesday that he and Gosselin have nothing to say at this time.

The board has ordered Gosselin to make new arrangements for the care of his patients.