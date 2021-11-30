William Shatner recently made an appearance at a Brunswick couple’s wedding, which was held at a New York hotel that houses a Star Trek history museum.

Jim Grant and Amy Wells were married at the “Star Trek: Original Series Set Tour,” hotel located in Ticonderoga, New York, about two weeks ago, the Times Record reported.

“I’ve been a lifelong ‘Star Trek’ fan,” Grant told the newspaper. He said that he has found inspiration from “Star Trek” and the “tales of morality…that you can learn to live by.”

Grant had met Shatner — who is best known for his portrayal of Capt. James T. Kirk — in 2017 at the museum.

Grant, Wells and Shatner reconnected in 2020 during an online meet and greet. Grant told the actor that he had jokingly said to his friends that he would get married “when William Shatner is at my wedding,” according to the Times Record.

Shatner immediately wanted to be involved, and in November, was able to deliver the original lines from a 55-year-old wedding scene featured in the episode “Star Trek: The Balance of Terror,” at the couple’s ceremony.

Grant wore a red shirt underneath a tuxedo which had a Starfleet insignia pinned to the lapel, while Wells wore a yellow dress, as well as a Starfleet insignia pin. The ceremony took place at an altar that served as a prop on the original Star Trek set.