OGUNQUIT, Maine — A Maine art museum has received one of the largest gifts in its history and is renaming a gallery after the donors.

The Ogunquit Museum of American Art said it received the $750,000 gift from Carol and Noel Leary. The gift will help fund the expansion of the museum.

The museum said it renamed its largest gallery the “Carol and Noel Leary Gallery” in honor of the donors. The Learys are longtime donors to the museum and Carol Leary was elected its board president this month.





The Learys “hope our gift will inspire others to invest in the museum’s future,” Carol Leary said.

The Ogunquit museum was opened in 1953 and is open from May 1 to Oct. 31.