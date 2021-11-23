AUBURN — A Sabattus woman has been charged with arson after she allegedly set fire to a Walgreens in Auburn Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a reported fire outside the Walgreens on Union Street around 6:10 a.m. The fire extended into the building, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it.

Sarah Huntington, 32, was later arrested in connection with the fire.





Huntington was charged with arson and aggravated criminal mischief and is currently being held on $25,000 cash bail at the Androscoggin County Jail.

The building suffered some structural damage and significant smoke damage.

No other information has been released.