The death of a central Maine man is under investigation.

The man, who has not been identified, was discovered in Hiram on Saturday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department received a call at around 1:00 a.m. for medical assistance for a man who had been shot at 6 Oak Woods Rd., Moss said. When officials arrived at the scene, the man had died.





The Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the man’s body as part of the investigation.

There is no immediate danger to the public at this time, according to the Maine State Police.