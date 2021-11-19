A man who is accused of a 2019 armed robbery in New Jersey was arrested on Thursday.

Mackenzie Brennan, 24, was arrested at a Saco grocery store after an investigation led officials to believe that he was residing in Maine, according to Ryan Guay, a Deputy U.S. Marshall and spokesperson for the Maine Violent Offender Task Force.

Brennan was wearing a ballistic vest and in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, 3 loaded magazines, a knife and a set of brass knuckles at the time of his arrest.





He has been transported to a local jail, and was charged as a fugitive from justice. Brennan will be extradited to New Jersey.