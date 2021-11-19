A man who is accused of a 2019 armed robbery in New Jersey was arrested on Thursday.

Mackenzie Brennan, 24, was arrested at a Saco grocery store after an investigation led officials to believe that he was residing in Maine, according to Ryan Guay, a Deputy U.S. Marshall and spokesperson for the Maine Violent Offender Task Force.

Brennan was wearing a ballistic vest and in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, 3 loaded magazines, a knife and a set of brass knuckles at the time of his arrest.

He has been transported to a local jail, and was charged as a fugitive from justice. Brennan will be extradited to New Jersey.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.