A 14-year-old boy from Westbrook was reported as missing on Friday.

Michael Wozny was last seen on Wednesday evening, and is believed to be in Portland or South Portland, according to the Westbrook Police Department.

Wozny, who is Black, is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, all red Nike shoes, a Space Jam jacket and a rolled up orange ski mask.





Anyone who has any information about Wozny can contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644.