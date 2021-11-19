A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone who has information on three handguns that were allegedly stolen from a Machias business in October.

A person forced entry into Pineo’s True Value at 292 Main St. in Machias at approximately 3:36 a.m. on Oct. 15, according to Matthew O’Shaughnessy, a spokesperson for the Boston division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The person then allegedly broke a display and took three guns from the display.





Pineo’s True Value is a federally licensed firearms distributor.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are each offering $2,500 to anyone who can help identify the person accused of stealing the weapons.

Anyone who may have information about the person involved can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 207-558-2178 or email tips@sheriffwashingtoncountymaine.gov. The ATF tip line can be contacted by phone at 888-283-8477 or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov.