Graham Lacher

A Silver Alert has been issued for Graham Lacher, 37, of Norridgewock, who was last seen on Thursday afternoon leaving a home at 395 Waterville Rd.

When Lacher was last seen, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, he was wearing gray pants, a green shirt, a dark colored jacket and an orange hat. He went into the woods with a flashlight and possibly a baseball bat.

Lacher is a white male, 5'9, with long brown hair and brown eyes.





​​Anyone who sees Lacher or has information is asked to call 911 or Somerset County Deputy Lyman at 207-474-9591.