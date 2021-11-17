Bar Harbor has hired a new town manager. The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to sign a 3-year contract with former Saco city administrator Kevin Sutherland.

Prior to working as Saco’s city administrator from 2015 through 2019, Sutherland was the chief of staff for Ithaca, New York. Sutherland has a Master of Science in Public Administration from Maxwell School of Syracuse University, and a Bachelor of Arts from State University of New York Oswego, according to Bar Harbor officials.

Sutherland was the lone finalist for the job. He visited Bar Harbor earlier this month, meeting with local residents and town officials, according to the Mount Desert Islander newspaper. Since leaving his job in Saco, Sutherland has worked for a contractor in community development, the Islander reported.





Additional information about Sutherland, including details about his contract with Bar Harbor, were unavailable Tuesday morning.

Sutherland will take over the position from Cornell Knight, who has been Bar Harbor’s town manager for seven years. He will be only the third town manager Bar Harbor has had since 1986, when the town hired Dana Reed for the position. Reed held the post until 2014, the same year Knight was hired, and since then has worked stints as the top municipal administrator in other Mount Desert Island towns, first in Tremont and currently in Southwest Harbor.

Knight, who is retiring, will leave his job in Bar Harbor in January. He has held a variety of similar positions over the past 40 years, including top municipal administrator posts in Baileyville, Hallowell, Jay, Winthrop and Topsham.