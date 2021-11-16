A hunter recently discovered human remains behind the Central Maine Power Company’s Edison Drive complex in Augusta.

The body was found on Saturday evening in the woods behind the rear parking lot of CMP’s building, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The remains, which have not been identified, were removed from the site where they were found on Sunday, and are being examined by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Officials are working to determine whether the remains are connected to any missing persons investigations, Moss said

The remains are not considered suspicious, and officials believe that they may have been at that location for more than a year.