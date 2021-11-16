Bangor has secured $1.65 million that will allow it to improve the safety of a busy section of Broadway where drivers exit from and enter Interstate 95. It’s a short stretch of road a fifth of a mile long that saw 80 crashes during a recent three-year period.

The $1.65 million is from the federal government’s RAISE grant program. The city applied for the funding this past summer, and Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday that Bangor was one of fewer than 100 recipients of the grant nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Transportation received 765 applications from across the country.

The city expects to devote $300,000 in local funds toward the project, which the city has been pursuing since an outside firm identified the Broadway corridor as congested and dangerous in a 2015 study.

The project would relocate an I-95 on-ramp and rework how drivers reach two residential roads from Broadway.

Houlton is in line for an even larger grant, according to Collins’ office.

A $15 million grant will go to the reconstruction and widening of Foxcroft Road. That project will enlarge the road’s shoulder and add sidewalks so motorists can be separated from pedestrians and cyclists.

Improvements to the road will especially help the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, a federally recognized tribe that is headquartered nearby, by providing safer and easier access to tribal housing, recreational sites and health care and administrative facilities. It will also provide significant help to local farms that currently have trouble transporting equipment that is too large for the road’s width, Collins’ office said.