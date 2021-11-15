This story will be updated.

Police in Millinocket are engaged in a standoff with a suspect who is barricaded in a property.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team is assisting East Millinocket police in the dispute with “a barricaded subject,” Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Monday.

A Penobscot County dispatcher who answered a call to the East Millinocket Police Department on Monday afternoon was not able to comment. She said the department was currently tied up with the incident.

The East Millinocket Police Department covers the town of Millinocket since its police department disbanded last year.