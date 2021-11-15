JAY — Two people were killed, and a teen was seriously injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 4 in Jay Sunday night.

An SUV, driven by a 24-year-old Massachusetts man, reportedly passed a vehicle and was pulling back into the northbound lane, when he collided with a car in the southbound lane, driven by 20-year-old Joshua Strout, police said.

Strout died at the scene and a passenger, 23-year-old Amanda Hesketh of Oxford, died at a hospital. A second passenger, a 17-year-old from Greene, was seriously injured and taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

A dog in the vehicle also died.

The Massachusetts man reportedly refused medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Jay Police Department at 207-897-6766.