A boy suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car in Hermon Friday night.

A light colored sedan was driving toward Bangor when it struck one of three boys walking along Route 2 on Miller Hill, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle involved did not stop. However, a passenger side mirror belonging to a Dodge Caliber sedan was found at the scene on Saturday, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-945-4636.