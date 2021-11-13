National Guard members were honored Thursday for their help during the pandemic.

Central Maine Healthcare hosted a lunch for those service members at the Auburn Mall vaccine site, where many of them helped get COVID-19 shots into the arms of Mainers.

They have been working there since the site’s launch back in March.





Master Sgt. Richard King said it’s been rewarding to help community members get vaccinated against the virus.

“Dealing with the public, some feel antsy, there’s been a lot of comments about how everyone makes them feel at ease here, so they feel better than when they came in,” King said.

So far, more than 44,000 doses have been administered at that site.