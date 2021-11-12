Nearly 97 percent of Central Maine Healthcare’s staff has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Out of the system’s 2,831 employees, only 93 had not met Gov. Janet Mill’s requirement that health care workers be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29, the Portland Press Herald reported.

There are 15 employees that had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, but had not completed the full course of the shot and have been placed on leave until they are considered fully vaccinated, according to the newspaper.





There are also 26 employees that requested medical exemptions, along with 52 employees who work completely remotely and do not provide direct patient care, and therefore are exempt from the vaccine requirement.

Those who have requested medical exemptions must undergo weekly testing.

Central Maine Healthcare lost 156 employees due to the vaccine mandate, the Bangor Daily News reported on Oct. 29.

Data from the Department of Health and Human Services show that 98.1 percent of health care workers in hospital settings throughout Maine were fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.

This comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine spiked to record levels on Friday.