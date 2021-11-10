MADAWASKA, Maine — Just weeks after the local McDonalds was shuttered to make room for the new Madawaska land port of entry on the Canadian border, the town will soon lose another corporate business.

The Madawaska Dollar Tree will close its doors on an unspecified date in early 2022, according to Kayleigh Painter, manager, investor and media relations professional for Dollar Tree, Inc.

Painter did not provide a reason for the closure, but said it is not related to a lack of workers available at the location.





“We do close stores occasionally for a variety of reasons, including rent increases, sale of the property, end of a lease term, etc.,” Painter said.

Dollar Tree opened in Madawaska in the Marden’s Shopping Plaza in 2016. All products supplied by the store, including groceries, kitchen supplies and crafts, sell for $1 each.

“It’s sad to lose another business in downtown. It’s an unfortunate situation for the staff there who may be out of employment and sad for the patrons of the business. I know that they provided goods to a lot of people who appreciated the good value,” Madawaska Town Manager Gary Picard said.

Painter declined to specify the number of employees affected by the Madawaska Dollar Tree closure.

“We are working with associates impacted by the closure to retain their employment status at neighboring stores,” Painter said.

It is unclear whether these employees will be offered employment at Dollar Tree stores in Caribou and Presque Isle, located about an hour’s drive from the Madawaska store, or if they will be offered jobs at Family Dollar Stores in Madawaska or the nearby town of Fort Kent, located 20 miles away.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar operate as part of the same corporate structure.

Madawaska has been beleaguered by business closures in recent years, despite the best efforts of town officials.

Picard, current and former members of the Madawaska Board of Selectmen and other residents crafted a nearly 8-minute-long video, pleading with McDonald’s to support a new franchise in a different location in town.

The video featured the testimony of local patrons of the chain, who said the restaurant was an important, inexpensive food option for working people and their families.

That effort proved unsuccessful.

The Madawaska Kmart closed in 2019, one of 142 unprofitable stores across the country shuttered as part of an effort to restructure financially under bankruptcy proceedings.

Painter said Dollar Tree products will be available online.

Reporter Hannah Catlin contributed to this story.