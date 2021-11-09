If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Standish man accused of killing his girlfriend has pleaded not guilty.

Brandon Libby, 34, has been charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Amanda Brown in June.





Amanda’s mother, Jeanine Brown, told the Portland Press Herald in July that Libby killed her daughter with their two children present.

Jeanine also said Libby was physically and mentally abusive.

Libby denied the allegations in an interview with the Press Herald in July and called Amanda’s death a “tragic accident.”

Amanda lived with Libby, their two young children and her boyfriend’s mother at a home in Standish.

He is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.