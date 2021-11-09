A Silver Alert has been issued for a Madawaska woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Leola Cyr, 78, was last seen at around 1 p.m. leaving her house on Main Street in Madawaska, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. She was driving a silver 2016 Honda Odyssey van with the license plate 527EH.

Cyr, who has dementia and is not supposed to drive on her own, is a 155-pound 5 foot 1 inch tall white woman with brown hair and green eyes. Officials are unsure what Cyr was wearing when she was last seen.

It is believed that she was driving to Bangor to visit her husband who is in the hospital, Moss said.

Anyone with any information about Cyr can call the Madawaska Police Department at 207-728-6356.