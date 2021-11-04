Game wardens are offering a $3,000 reward to catch a poacher.

Someone shot and killed three deer in the town of Harmony and then left them to rot, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

This is the first act of poaching so far this hunting season, the department said.





Wardens are counting on the public’s help to solve the case.

“Somebody knows. People like this tell a buddy, tell a friend. They can’t hold it. So, somebody else knows about this and we encourage you, not only for the money, but do your part. This is a senseless act of poaching right here,” Warden Sgt. Chris Simmons said.

Anyone with information can anonymously call 1-800-ALERT-US.