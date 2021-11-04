Ballots cast in Ellsworth to decide a close race for a school board seat will be recounted on Monday, Nov. 8, according to the city.

According to the initial count, incumbent Abigail Miller won by just 34 votes over challenger Casey Harwick.

Miller received 921 votes to Harwick’s 887. A third candidate, Joshua Dudeck received 534 votes in the race.

According to city clerk Heidi Grindle, the recount will begin at 8:30am on Monday and will be immediately followed by an emergency Special Council meeting “to accept the results so that the School Board can move forward with the process of on-boarding the elected member and continue to conduct business.”

Miller, who has served on the board since 2018, has a daughter at Ellsworth Elementary Middle School. She is self-employed as an online business consultant and costume maker. Hardwick, a 1997 graduate of Ellsworth High School, is a mother of three children. Her youngest is a junior at the high school. She works as a full-time licensed real estate agent.

BDN writer Bill Trotter contributed to this report.