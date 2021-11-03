If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Stockton Springs police officer was arrested on Monday and accused of a number of sexual offenses involving a teenager.

Christopher C. Hast, 32, of Rockland was charged with 12 counts of Class B gross sexual assault that allegedly took place over the months of April to October, the Knox Village Soup reported.

The Stockton Springs department did not confirm or deny whether Hast is still serving as a staff member on Wednesday.

The Maine State Police started investigating Hast on Oct. 29, when the teenage person that he was allegedly involved with reported that she had received inappropriate messages from Hast, according to the Village Soup.

Hast allegedly sent the underage girl a Snapchat message insinuating that he wanted to kill her mother so that he could be with the teenager, according to an affidavit filed in Knox County court by Maine State Police Detective Christopher Crawford.

Hast had worked as a part-time police officer for Thomaston from 2015 until his release from the department in 2018, along with serving as a court officer at the Knox County Courthouse.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated which town’s police department Hast served.