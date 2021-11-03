BELFAST, Maine — Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders and City Councilors Mike Hurley and Brenda Bonneville, incumbents who ran unopposed for another term, won handily on Election Day.

Sanders received 1,726 votes, Hurley got 1,564 and Bonneville had 1,672 votes. Altogether, 2,344 people in the city cast ballots, in an off-year election turnout that ward clerks said had been steady all day.

On the schools side, Ryan Harnden and Ryan Otis were reelected to three-year terms on the Regional School Unit 71 school board. Otis, the chair of the school board, received 1,326 votes, and Harnden received 1,209. Incumbent RSU 71 board member Elizabeth “Ellie” Burnett, who ran unopposed for a one-year term, received 1,314 votes.

Larry Theye, who ran unopposed to be the warden for Ward 5, won with 1,644 votes. Susan Cooney and Catherine Holland were elected to be ward clerks with 1,644 and 1,580 votes, respectively.