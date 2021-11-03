Old Town voters Tuesday chose a local high school teacher and longtime resident to fill two spots on the City Council in an election that attracted no formal candidates.

Voters chose Michael May and Chris Pushor from a field of half a dozen write-in candidates. Some 336 voters wrote in May’s name while 186 wrote in Pushor’s.

The write-in candidates emerged after no one registered to run for the two open council seats by the early September filing deadline. The two open seats are currently held by Council President Kyle Smart nor Councilor Shirley Brissette, neither of whom sought reelection.





The city has no registration requirement for write-in candidates, but May and Pushor confirmed to the BDN that they were interested in serving.

May, 44, has been a resident of Old Town most of his life and decided to run after he found out no one registered to run, he said.

“I thought I could serve my town by potentially filling one of those positions,” he told the BDN in October.

Pushor, 51, has lived in Old Town since 2005 and is a senior revenue analyst for a medical billing company. He decided to run in part because of his experience growing up and watching his father be an integral part of his community, Pushor said.

“He worked with the town council to make it a great place to live and be fair to all,” he said.

The City Council will meet Wednesday to affirm the results of the vote, then formally ask Pushor and May to accept their nominations to serve three-year terms, City Clerk Laura Engstrom said.

If they do not accept, the city would move to the next highest vote-getters. If they accept, Pushor and May will begin their tenures as councilors in December.

Old Town also didn’t attract enough formal candidates to fill two openings representing the city on the Regional School Unit 34 board. Only one candidate — James Dill, the board’s current chair — filed to run. In addition to Dill, voters on Tuesday chose write-in candidate Donna Conary.